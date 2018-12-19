Suspect Wanted in Serra Mesa GameStop Armed Robbery: SDPD

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Serra Mesa video game store with a gun Wednesday morning.

The suspect arrived at GameStop on Murphy Canyon Road near Aero Drive at 10:35 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect then displayed a handgun to the employees, demanding cash and several items, Lt. Christian Sharp told NBC 7.

After GameStop workers met his demands, the suspect fled on foot, SDPD said.

Officers described the suspect as a 5-foot-8 man in his 30s. He had short, dark hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing an orange hard hat, an orange safety vest, a dark blue shirt under a vest, and blue jeans said Officer Billy Hernandez.

Police consider the suspected robber armed and dangerous and said to immediately call SDPD if anyone sees him.

SDPD Robbery is investigating.