Get a First Look at The Old Globe’s Dr. Seuss’ ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’

The Old Globe production of Dr. Seuss' "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" runs through December 29. Here's a look at the beloved musical, back for its 22nd year.

The cast of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, original production conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, original choreography by John DeLuca, and directed by James Vásquez, running November 10 – December 29, 2019 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.
Edward Watts as The Grinch in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, original production conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, original choreography by John DeLuca, and directed by James Vásquez, running November 10 – December 29, 2019 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.
The cast of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
Tommy Martinez as Young Max and John Treacy Egan as Old Max. Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, original production conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, original choreography by John DeLuca, and directed by James Vásquez, running November 10 – December 29, 2019 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.
Leila Manuel as Cindy-Lou Who and Edward Watts as The Grinch. Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, original production conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, original choreography by John DeLuca, and directed by James Vásquez, running November 10 – December 29, 2019 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.
The cast of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
Sophia Adajar as Cindy-Lou Who and Edward Watts as The Grinch. Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, original production conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, original choreography by John DeLuca, and directed by James Vásquez, running November 10 – December 29, 2019 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.
Tommy Martinez as Young Max, Edward Watts as The Grinch, and John Treacy Egan as Old Max. Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, original production conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, original choreography by John DeLuca, and directed by James Vásquez, running November 10 – December 29, 2019 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.
Larry Raben as Grandpa Who, Bets Malone as Grandma Who, Katie Sapper as Mama Who, and Kevin Hafso Koppman as Papa Who. Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, original production conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, original choreography by John DeLuca, and directed by James Vásquez, running November 10 – December 29, 2019 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.
Edward Watts as The Grinch and Tommy Martinez as Young Max. Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, original production conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, original choreography by John DeLuca, and directed by James Vásquez, running November 10 – December 29, 2019 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.
The cast of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

