Barrio Logan residents asked to provide input on César Chávez Park project

The Port of San Diego on Wednesday hosted a community meeting in Barrio Logan to receive public feedback on major improvements planned for the southeastern waterfront area of César Chávez Park.

Residents attended the meeting at 5 p.m. at Barrio Station, 2175 Newton Ave. to help "inform the design of this project as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the community experience, ensure environmental sustainability, and reflect the vibrant, local heritage and culture of Barrio Logan," a port statement read.

Elements of the project could include "enhanced amenities, a play area, community connectivity and gathering, and an enhanced waterfront experience," on top of a baseline of safety and accessibility improvements already planned.

"César Chávez Park is more than just a waterfront space — it's a vital part of the neighborhood and a reflection of the vibrant community it serves," said Danielle Moore, chair of the Port of San Diego's Board of Port Commissioners. "We are committed to ensuring the park is rooted in the community's values and vision.

"This meeting is an important opportunity to hear directly from those who use and love the park, so we can work together to create a more welcoming, accessible, and inspiring space for everyone."

Formerly Crosby Street Park, César Chávez Park has undergone several changes since it opened in 1990. Most recently, in 2024, the port added sprinklers to the park's recreational field. In 2023, new shady landscaping was added and 2016 saw both additional lights for nighttime activities but also several amenities such as picnic tables, benches, shading and telescopes added.

The current project is still in the planning and design process. Feedback can also be given through an online survey open through May 15. The port will present an update using the feedback later this year.

You can take the survey and learn more about the project on the Port of San Diego's website.