Fundraiser Held for Family Who Lost Everything in House Fire

A family who lost everything in a house fire is receiving a little bit of an early Christmas.

A fundraiser was held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5477 at Imperial Beach for the O’Keefe family, who also volunteers their time there.

Fire officials responded to O’Keefe’s family home on Thursday after it went up in flames just before 3 a.m. The fire started somewhere in the back of the house. When first responders arrived, that part of the home was engulfed in flames.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell said fireworks did go off as firefighters battled the fire making the firefight a bit of a challenge. The fire was knocked out within a half-hour.

Once, the news got out about O'Keefe's home destruction, friends and loved ones reached out to help.

“They absolutely lost everything,” said Mike Mullee, a post commander friend. “Jewels has been an amazing volunteer here, she really has stepped up. She takes care of our community, our veterans, and we are so grateful for her and it's the least we can do as a family and a community to take care of her and her family.”

People who showed up donated clothes, shoes, and money to help out the family.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe for the family.

SDFD is still working to determine the cause of the fire, but neighbors said the family was running a generator to power their home.