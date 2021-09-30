Full Rail Closure Between Oceanside and San Diego this Weekend

The weekend is right around the corner, but you may need to rethink your travel plans if you're relying on train service.

All rail services from Oceanside to San Diego will be shut down from midnight on Saturday through early Sunday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The closure will affect four rail services on the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor:

North County Transit District (NCTD)

Metrolink

Amtrak

Freight carrier BNSF

🛑 From Oct 2-3, no @GoNCTD COASTER or AMTRAK service will run between Oceanside and Downtown SD. In SD, crews will be performing ongoing inspections along the southern portion of the @MidCoastTrolley alignment.

For more info, visit: https://t.co/LwHUy6jBJw.

🚂 🚧 — SANDAG (@SANDAG) September 30, 2021

During the closure, SANDAG hopes to make progress on two rail projects.

Construction is scheduled for the Mid-Coast Extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley in San Diego and the El Portal Undercrossing project in Encinitas.

Be sure to plan accordingly, especially ahead of the first weekend of Kid Free October.

Regular passenger rail service is slated to resume by 5 a.m. Monday.