Full Rail Closure Between Oceanside and San Diego this Weekend

The weekend is right around the corner, but you may need to rethink your travel plans if you're relying on train service.
All rail services from Oceanside to San Diego will be shut down from midnight on Saturday through early Sunday morning.
The closure will affect four rail services on the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor:
- North County Transit District (NCTD)
- Metrolink
- Amtrak
- Freight carrier BNSF
During the closure, SANDAG hopes to make progress on two rail projects.
Construction is scheduled for the Mid-Coast Extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley in San Diego and the El Portal Undercrossing project in Encinitas.
Be sure to plan accordingly, especially ahead of the first weekend of Kid Free October.
Regular passenger rail service is slated to resume by 5 a.m. Monday.