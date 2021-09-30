rail services

Full Rail Closure Between Oceanside and San Diego this Weekend

The closure will impact four local rail services

By Katie Lane

North County Transit District Coaster.
NCTD

The weekend is right around the corner, but you may need to rethink your travel plans if you're relying on train service.

All rail services from Oceanside to San Diego will be shut down from midnight on Saturday through early Sunday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The closure will affect four rail services on the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor:

  • North County Transit District (NCTD)
  • Metrolink
  • Amtrak
  • Freight carrier BNSF

During the closure, SANDAG hopes to make progress on two rail projects.

Construction is scheduled for the Mid-Coast Extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley in San Diego and the El Portal Undercrossing project in Encinitas.

Be sure to plan accordingly, especially ahead of the first weekend of Kid Free October.

FREE Admission for Kids to San Diego Zoo, Air & Space Museum and More

Regular passenger rail service is slated to resume by 5 a.m. Monday.

This article tagged under:

rail servicesSan DiegoOCEANSIDEAmtraktraffic
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us