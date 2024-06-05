Full closure of southbound SR-125 in Spring Valley this weekend

All lanes of southbound State Route 125 from the State Route 94 connector to Jamacha Road will close this weekend for concrete slab replacement, Caltrans said.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 7 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 10.

Here are the detours taking place this weekend:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.