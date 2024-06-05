Full closure of southbound SR-125 in Spring Valley this weekend

All lanes of southbound State Route 125 from the State Route 94 connector to Jamacha Road will close this weekend for concrete slab replacement, Caltrans said.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 7 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 10.
Here are the detours taking place this weekend:
- Southbound SR-125 drivers will detour to SR-94 west to Interstate 805 south to State Route 54 east to State Route 125.
- Westbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 via I-805 south to SR-54 east to SR-125.
- Eastbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 by exiting at Spring Street/Campo Road/Broadway, proceeding west on Broadway to Sweetwater Road, then south on Sweetwater road to Jamacha Road and take the onramp to SR-125 south.
- Drivers who normally enter southbound SR-125 from Spring Street may continue south on Spring Street to Broadway, then west on Sweetwater Road, then south on Sweetwater Road to Jamacha Road and take the onramp to SR-125 south.