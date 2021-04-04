Full Closure of Eastbound SR-905 in Otay Mesa Starting Sunday

Caltrans and SANDAG construction crews will close eastbound State Route 905 between La Media Road and Siempre Viva Road beginning Sunday night.

The closure will be Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for overhead bridge work and removing temporary support structures, or falsework as part of the State Route 11/Otay Mesa East Port of Entry Project.

Detour signs will direct motorists towards the La Media Road off-ramp and turn left to travel North on La Media Road, then turn right and travel East on Otay Mesa Road.

Motorists may access northbound SR-125 toll road via the Otay Mesa Road on-ramp.

Motorists traveling towards the Otay Mesa Port of Entry can continue on Otay Mesa Road, turn right and travel South on Sanyo Avenue, turn left and travel East on Airway Road, turn right and travel South on Paseo De Las Americas, then turn right and travel West on Siempre Viva Road until reaching the eastbound SR-905 on-ramp.

The closure is part of the State Route 11/Otay Mesa East Port of Entry Project to create a new port of entry "that will enhance regional mobility and fuel economic growth and binational trade."

