Crime and Courts

Fugitive who escaped from CA Department of Corrections captured in San Diego

Ashiel Bahar, a second striker under California's "three strikes" law, fled the Owens Valley Conservation Camp in Bishop at about 3 a.m. Tuesday

By City News Service

Ashiel Bahar, 37, who was incarcerated at the minimum-security camp, was discovered missing at 3 a.m. Tuesday.
California Department of Corrections

A convict who walked away from a minimum-security correctional facility in Central California this week was apprehended Wednesday in San Diego.

Ashiel Bahar, 37, surrendered to authorities without incident shortly after 8 a.m., the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported. The exact location of his arrest was not released.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Bahar, a second striker under California's "three strikes" law, had been discovered missing from Owens Valley Conservation Camp in Bishop at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to CDCR public affairs.

Bahar was sentenced in San Diego County last November to a four-year prison term for burglary, grand theft, identity theft and attempting to evade police while driving recklessly.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

His case will be referred to the Inyo County District Attorney's Office for consideration of possible escape charges, according to the corrections department.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us