Fugitive who escaped from CA Department of Corrections captured in San Diego

A convict who walked away from a minimum-security correctional facility in Central California this week was apprehended Wednesday in San Diego.

Ashiel Bahar, 37, surrendered to authorities without incident shortly after 8 a.m., the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported. The exact location of his arrest was not released.

Bahar, a second striker under California's "three strikes" law, had been discovered missing from Owens Valley Conservation Camp in Bishop at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to CDCR public affairs.

Bahar was sentenced in San Diego County last November to a four-year prison term for burglary, grand theft, identity theft and attempting to evade police while driving recklessly.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

His case will be referred to the Inyo County District Attorney's Office for consideration of possible escape charges, according to the corrections department.