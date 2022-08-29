Fugitive Wanted for Killing Krystal Mitchell in 2016 Arrested in El Salvador

Raymond "RJ" McLeod, a Marine on the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list, was taken into custody in El Salvador more than six years after allegedly killing his then-girlfriend Krystal Mitchell in an Allied Gardens apartment, according to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS).

Officials have not yet released how McLeod was caught, but they will release more information on Tuesday, USMS Supervisory Deputy Omar F. Castillo told NBC 7 in an email.

An international manhunt is underway for Raymond McLeod, the man suspected of killing Krystal Mitchell in Allied Gardens in 2016. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more from a vigil held Tuesday where her family pleaded for justice.

McLeod, 37, was wanted by the San Diego Police Department for the 2016 killing of Krystal Mitchell, 30.

On June 10, 2016, San Diego police responded to a 911 call concerning a woman not breathing in an apartment on the 7600 block of Mission Gorge Road. Medics arrived and found Mitchell and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives with SDPD's Homicide Unit found signs of a struggle and determined the last time Mitchell was seen alive was with her boyfriend, McLeod.

Mitchell and McLeod, both from Phoenix, were in San Diego visiting friends.

The San Diego District Attorney's Office charged McLeod with murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest. By Dec. 2016, San Diego authorities asked the U.S. Marshals to join in the manhunt and take the reigns in the fugitive investigation.

McLeod took off to Central America by way of Mexico after Mitchell died, according to federal investigators. Before his arrest, he had been reported in Belize in 2018 and Guatemala in 2017.

Authorities put out a reward of $50,000 for information leading to his arrest, a first for a fugitive with an initial reward of up to $50,000, according to U.S. Marshal Service Director Donald Washington.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will update this story as more information arrives.