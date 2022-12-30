Fuel Your Fun: San Diego International Auto Show Returns

After a two-year hiatus brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Diego International Auto Show returned Friday, much to the joy of car enthusiasts near and far.

Glistening new vehicles and timeless classic cars will be on display at the San Diego Convention Center, allowing visitors an up-close look at dozens of vehicles from several brands. Roughly 250 to 300 cars and trucks from makers like Lexus, Jeep, Chrysler and other household brands will be packed under one roof for visitors to browse and explore.

Attendants will be able to test drive models by select carmakers in what the event describes as a “no sales pressure” environment. Many of the cars, trucks and SUVs will be available for purchase, but without pressure to buy, according to event organizers.

With electric vehicles becoming more common on the road, the San Diego International Auto Show has dedicated a space called Electric Avenue to show them off.

Additionally, attendants will be among the first to see about 20 models that aren’t yet in showrooms.

Tickets range from $12 to $18, depending on a participant’s age range. Prices are as followed:

Adult - $18

Active duty military - $15

Seniors age 62+ - $15

Children ages 7 to 12 - $12

Children 6 and under - free

The auto show will be held Friday through Monday. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.