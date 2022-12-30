san diego international auto show

Fuel Your Fun: San Diego International Auto Show Returns

The event will be held at the San Diego Convention Center from Friday through Monday

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a two-year hiatus brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Diego International Auto Show returned Friday, much to the joy of car enthusiasts near and far.

Glistening new vehicles and timeless classic cars will be on display at the San Diego Convention Center, allowing visitors an up-close look at dozens of vehicles from several brands. Roughly 250 to 300 cars and trucks from makers like Lexus, Jeep, Chrysler and other household brands will be packed under one roof for visitors to browse and explore.

The Scene

San Diego Nov 25

Skating Through the Holidays: Here's Where to Ice Skate in San Diego This Season

Old Town Dec 28

San Diegans! Enjoy Free Admission to Old Town Trolley Tours, Whaley House and Ghost and Gravestones Tour in January

Attendants will be able to test drive models by select carmakers in what the event describes as a “no sales pressure” environment. Many of the cars, trucks and SUVs will be available for purchase, but without pressure to buy, according to event organizers.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

With electric vehicles becoming more common on the road, the San Diego International Auto Show has dedicated a space called Electric Avenue to show them off.

Additionally, attendants will be among the first to see about 20 models that aren’t yet in showrooms.

Tickets range from $12 to $18, depending on a participant’s age range. Prices are as followed:

  • Adult - $18
  • Active duty military - $15
  • Seniors age 62+ - $15
  • Children ages 7 to 12 - $12
  • Children 6 and under - free

The auto show will be held Friday through Monday. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

This article tagged under:

san diego international auto showSan DiegoSan Diego Convention Centercarsthings to do
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us