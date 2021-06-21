Fuel For Summer: Feeding San Diego Provides Meals for Kids Enrolled in Summer Programs

School is out for summer and Feeding San Diego is ramping up its food distributions to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to locals in need. To help keep up with increased demand, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are partnering with the nonprofit for their Fuel for Summer campaign.

Pro Kids, First Tee San Diego is one of 25 local programs that relies on Feeding San Diego’s meal distributions. Christine Duggan, Program Director for Pro Kids, First Tee, said last year they distributed 150,000 meals to locals in need.



"To be able to know that they (kids) can come to our program every day and get a full meal, get snacks, and that it's going to be something nutritious, yeah, it's just really comforting for us, for the parents, for the kids," said Duggan.

NBC 7 spoke with students who benefit from the meals provided, like Angel Angeles, who described some of the items he has received for lunch.

“Milk and carrots, and sometimes cucumbers and lots of vegetables," he listed.

According to data collected by San Diego County Hunger Coalition, more than 250,000 kids are facing food insecurity in San Diego County. A spokesperson for Feeding San Diego said they’re distributing about 19,000 meals weekly to at least 46 sites across the county. In addition to Feeding San Diego’s summer programs, they offer drive-thru and walk-up meals for people in the community who are facing food insecurity.



Feeding San Diego’s operations are made possible by generous donors in the community. Each donation goes a long way. Each dollar donated provides two meals for a San Diegan in need -- $45 feeds one San Diegan for an entire month. If you’re interested in donating, click here.