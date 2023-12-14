Frustrated parents speak out after arrest for mass shooting threat at elementary school

The Poway Unified School District on Wednesday held a safety meeting to discuss the recent arrest of a man who is suspected of threatening a mass shooting at a Carmel Mountain elementary school.

Dozens of parents of children at Shoal Creek Elementary School showed up to expressed their frustration with the lack of communication from the district while law enforcement and school officials tried to temper fears by discussing security measures in place.

"There was a mass shooting attempt at our son's school. He's in preschool. We weren't on any of the communications. We found out on the news," one parent who spoke at the meeting said.

The parent is referring to the arrest of Lee Lor, 38, who was charged with making criminal threats, San Diego police said. He allegedly sent an email to Shoal Creek directly saying he was going to shoot up the school, which he selected because his neighbor's kids went there, court documents revealed.

"I didn't want to send her back to school," another tearful parent said. "There's a lot of fear that comes in, no parents should be scared to send their kid to school. It's the most awful feeling ever."

Chief Deputy District Attorney Rachel Solov says that this year there have been 46 school threats reported in San Diego County and eight have been criminally prosecuted. Most of those investigations, she added, started as a tip from someone who suspected something.

In the case of the Shoal Elementary threat, an arrest was made three hours after police received a tip.

City Attorney Mara Elliot discussed the city's Gun Violence Restraining Orders (GVRO), which can prevent "atrocities before they happen," she said. A citizen can report someone they think may pose a threat to themselves or others and if the court believes there's a credible threat, their gun can be temporarily taken away.

A GVRO was issued against Lor at his arraignment last week to prohibit him from possessing or buying guns. The judge also issued a criminal protective order for Shoal Creek elementary.

Parents said they want the district to do more to keep kids safe.

"Why do the middle schoolers and the high schoolers get the protection and we don't," one parent said to applause from the packed board headquarters. "I'll raise whatever money you need to get fences, to get security, metal detectors. What about shields in the classroom? give our kids a chance to buy some time."

Assistant Superintendent Shelley Petersen said they have security measures in place but encouraged parents to work with school staff.

"If you review incidents like Columbine, Parkland and Uvalde, you'll find the locked door did more good than anything else," Petersen said. "Our doors are locked every day. if they're not, work with your school staff to make sure it occurs."

She also suggested allowing parents to tour the school and come up with a list of priorities for school security. She also encouraged parents to join the school's safety council.

In addition to metal detectors, the San Diego Police Department may start working with one parent who suggested a neighborhood watch group of parents to protect the school.

Lor is due back in court on Dec. 19. He is being held without bail. If convicted, his charge carries a one-year sentence in jail.