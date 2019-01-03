Frigid Temperatures Persist, Rain Expected Sunday in San Diego

Frosty, frigid temperatures continued to sweep San Diego County Thursday, with rain and big waves expected to move in this weekend.

A sprinkling of light snow was spotted in at Birch Hill in the Palomar Mountains just after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

2:18 PM: Spotter reported light snow just beginning to fall at Birch Hill in the Palomar Mountains of #SanDiego County (Elevation 5645 FT). #cawx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 5, 2019

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said a freeze warning was in effect for San Diego’s inland valleys and deserts through 8 a.m., as those regions saw temperatures around 30 degrees.

“Through the day we’ll be sunny and very dry, and still unseasonably cool,” Parveen explained.

On NBC 7 News Today, anchor Marianne Kushi posed a question other locals may have also been thinking: “Is this really San Diego?”

“It is so cold outside, you have to wear your warmest coat this morning,” Parveen added.

According to NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast, temperatures along the coast and inland would be in the low 60s Thursday, mid-40s in the mountains, and near 60 degrees in the deserts.

NWS warned that pets should be brought inside during these types of chilly conditions, and sensitive plants and crops should be covered to prevent frost damage.

Cold temperatures expected tonight across #SoCal 🥶 / A Freeze Warning is in effect for the valleys and lower deserts through 8 AM tomorrow / Be sure to protect your outdoor plants and pets! 🌱🐕 #cawx pic.twitter.com/FV6fJ3wnW4 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 2, 2019

The winter weather that kicked of 2019 in San Diego County will continue through the weekend. Parveen said a storm system is approaching Southern California, so locals can expect clouds and high surf starting Saturday.

The NWS said a beach hazards statement will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night, bringing waves and surf ranging from 7 to 12 feet in San Diego County. Strong rip currents, dangerous swimming conditions and coastal flooding are also possible, per the NWS. Those who visit local beaches over the weekend should obey all posted signs and flags and talk to a lifeguard before attempting to get into the water.

Parveen said rain is expected to move in early Sunday morning and taper off through that afternoon. There’s a chance of rain once more in the middle of the following week.

For the latest weather updates, check NBC 7's First Alert Forecast.