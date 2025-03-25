Frontier adds low-price nonstops from San Diego International to three cities

Frugal San Diego travelers who don't mind getting less service when they fly got some good news on Tuesday when Frontier Airlines announced three new nonstop routes.

The additional cities brings to total of eight the number of nonstop destinations Frontier is flying to from San Diego International Airport.

Flights to Chicago, with an introductory fare featuring plenty of restrictions (you gotta read the fine print with Frontier) are being offered for $69 one way, with daily service beginning on June 12, according to a news release issued on Tuesday. The following day, June 13, Frontier will start flying to both Austin, Texas, four times a week (intro fare or $59) and Salt Lake City (three times a week for $39 intro).

It should be pointed out that NBC 7 had difficulty reproducing those prices. Here, for example, is an image of a seach of Austin the first week the airline flies from San Diego to the capital of Texas:

In the flight announcement on Tuesday, the airline also touted its "New Frontier" program, including UpFront Plus seating in the first two rows, in which, basically, they don't sell the middle seat.