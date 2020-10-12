From Cop to Babysitter: SDPD Officers Watch Man's Kids During Emergency

If you’re a parent, you know arranging last-minute childcare can be a challenge. But one San Diego dad recently got a little help in that department – and from the San Diego Police Department, no less.

The SDPD posted a sweet photo on its social media platforms over the weekend showing a San Diego police officer hanging out with a pair of 2 and 4-year-old sisters. The officer is holding the toddler and her blanket in one arm, while holding the hand of the older girl.

“No emergency is too small for our officers,” the social media post begins.

According to the police department, a young father living in the Alpha apartments with his two daughters in SDPD’s southern division recently called 911 because he was experiencing a medical emergency and needed to go to the hospital.

But he wasn’t calling authorities to get help for himself.

He needed help with his daughters.

SDPD said the man “had no family or friends to help watch the girls.”

So, two SDPD officers stepped in to babysit.

“Officers Vital and Officer Clark arrived and saw that the dad just needed a helping hand during this emergency,” the social media post written by SDPD read. “The officers hung out with the kids for a couple of hours and gave the girls a ride to the hospital in one of our police cruisers. Dad was emotional and grateful for the support.”

The sweet story was met with mosty warm reception by San Diego residents.

“Humanity at its finest,” one person wrote on the Facebook post.

“These are the social situation that truly can and do help the community,” another person added to the thread.

“Now THAT’S protecting and serving,” another Facebook user wrote.

As of Monday, the post had made a little dent in the world of viral posts, with more than 4,300 likes on Facebook. It had also been shared over 600 times.

NBC 7 has reached out to SDPD for more details on this story.