From Clairemont to City Heights, here's where San Diego crews are resurfacing streets

San Diego road crews began work Wednesday on resurfacing streets in and around Clairemont, Bay Ho, City Heights, Ridgeview and Emerald Hills, as part of an overall effort to repair roads citywide.

Slurry seal is often completed in phases over several days or weeks, and multiple slurry seal projects are happening across the city simultaneously.

Slurry seal is a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock. The mixture is applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch and extends the life of streets that are already in good condition, reducing the need for costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction processes, according to the city.

The latest slurry projects will be completed, weather permitting, over the next three weeks. The following roads will be resurfaced:

Fargo Avenue

El Penon Way

Hidalgo Avenue

Edell Place

Fawn Avenue

Isleta Avenue

Arroyo Lindo Avenue

Barby Place

Naugatuck Avenue

Jutland Drive

Arcola Avenue

Atwell Street

Guilitoy Avenue

Massasoit Avenue

Powhatan Avenue

Della Place

Gallatin Way

Alexandria Drive

Calaveras Drive

Osprey Street

Washington Place

Pine Street

Ingleside Street

Sunset Boulevard

Witherby Street

Barcelona Drive

Moana Drive

Bayview Heights Drive

Home Avenue

Federal Boulevard

Fairmount Avenue

According to the city, streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system that helps to determine when to schedule streets for repair. Each street segment is assigned an Overall Condition Index based on the pavement's roughness and cracks.

The OCI is used in conjunction with other factors, such as traffic volume, road type, maintenance history, other construction projects and available funding, according to the city. Repairs are often grouped within a neighborhood to include streets that are in similar condition or performed after other projects, such as pipeline replacement.

A complete list of all the city's projects can be found at the Project Finder map here.

