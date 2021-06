Fries and a Poke: These San Diego McDonald's Are Offers Free COVID-19 Vaccines and Menu Items

San Diegans can now get a side of COVID-19 vaccine with their Big Mac.

McDonald's is partnering with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at eight locations. More than 70 McDonald's across the state are participating.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The San Diego locations include restaurants in Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido, National City, Oceanside, Ramona, San Diego and Vista.

The pop-up clinics will offer vaccines to McDonald's employees, their families, and the general public at no cost, and no insurance is required, according to McDonald's. Walk-ups are welcomed.

Those who get a vaccine will also receive a coupon for one free menu item, according to the company.

The HHSA said those who get vaccinated will also be entered to win a pair of San Diego Padres tickets.

McDonald's Offering COVID-19 Vaccine in San Diego County

Ramona McDonald’s (1550 Main St., Ramona, CA 92065)

June 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

June 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses) Vista McDonald’s (827 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92083)

June 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

(827 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92083) June 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses) El Cajon McDonald’s : 281 N. 2nd Street, El Cajon, CA 92021

June 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

: 281 N. 2nd Street, El Cajon, CA 92021 June 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses) Oceanside McDonald’s (1701 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054)

June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer

(1701 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054) June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer San Diego McDonald’s (2320 Roll Drive, San Diego CA 92154)

June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer

(2320 Roll Drive, San Diego CA 92154) June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer Escondido McDonald’s (340 W Mission Ave, Escondido CA 92025)

June 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

(340 W Mission Ave, Escondido CA 92025) June 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses) National City McDonald’s (2140 Plaza Blvd., National City CA 92050)

June 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

(2140 Plaza Blvd., National City CA 92050) June 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses) Chula Vista McDonald’s (619 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA, 91910)

Date to be Determined

For more information on the participating McDonald's restaurants, click here. Find a list of ongoing vaccination clinics, by day, on the county website here.