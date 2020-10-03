Old Town

Freight Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian in Old Town San Diego

By City News Service

1523044579-Saint-Ann-Court-in-Harwood-District.jpg?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg
LightRocket via Getty Images

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a BNSF freight train at the Old Town Transit Station in San Diego, authorities said Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the station, in the 4000 block of Taylor Street near Congress Street, at 9:25 p.m. Friday and found the victim dead at the scene, according to Deputy Brian Abraham of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 306 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Additional Deaths Reported

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Local Economists Discuss Coronavirus Aid Relief as Politicians Spar Over Decision

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Old TownSan DiegopedestriantrainOld Town Transit Center
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us