Freeway Car Crash Snarls Traffic Near Golden Hill

A multi-vehicle crash near San Diego's Golden Hill neighborhood is causing a traffic backup on a nearby freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported on State Route 94 westbound near Interstate 15. There, CHP reported six vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the incident on the freeway that heads into Downtown San Diego.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. It is not clear if any injuries occurred in the crash and if so, the severity of those injuries.