Freebies and deals: Where to shop local for ‘Small Business Saturday' in San Diego County

Don your red scarves, pull on the Santa hats and grab your biggest shopping totes, San Diego! We're going Christmas shopping — local style!

Now that megacorporation day (Black Friday) is out of the way, it's time to keep your quaint local businesses afloat. Not only does shopping at small businesses keep them open, but many of them also offer special deals and prizes just for shopping.

San Diego is a city that loves its small businesses, so many of these shopping events will feel like celebrations with live music as well as free snacks and libations.

Here's how to shop small in San Diego this Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25, 2023 (and into the holiday season for some).

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

San Diego small business map

In a world saturated with franchises and big box stores, it might be hard to find small businesses to support in San Diego. American Express has created an interactive map here to help find the businesses in your neighborhood.

As it turns out, American Express created Small Business Saturday in 2010 as a way to put a spotlight on small businesses in the midst of the recession that followed the 2008 financial crisis. Since 2011, the U.S. Small Business Administration has officially cosponsored the campaign.

Shopping small in the city of San Diego

North Park's local shopping scene is so vibrant, even Mayor Todd Gloria will hold a press conference and kickoff celebration in front of Mila Vintage Boutique on Small Business Saturday at 11 a.m.

Local freebies and deals abound in North Park this day, including local goodie bags at Mila Vintage Boutique, free cheesecake brownie bites at Subterranean Coffee; free ice cream scoops at Hammond's Gourmet Ice Cream and complimentary tastes from none other than Señor Mangos.

Local artisans are opening pop-up shops like the Holiday Garden Market all day in North Park. Experts will also be leading street art tours. Love coffee and want to try it all? SD Coffee Crawl will be holding a local coffee tour as well.

And of course, there will be tons of local shopping deals. Find a convenient list of all those deals here.

On Small Business Saturday, Hillcrest is just starting their month-long campaign "Hillcrest for the Holidays"! By shopping and dining at several participating Hillcrest businesses from Nov. 24-Dec. 25, you could win a shopping spree worth over $2,000.

When you shop at these locations, fill out a raffle ticket. Of course, the more raffle tickets you collect, the higher your chance of winning. Watch out for Double Points Days, when your tickets will count twice in the raffle.

Participating businesses are being added daily, but thus far, these Hillcrest businesses are participating in the raffle: Urban Mo's, Gioia's Room Boutique, Green Fresh Florals, Bluestocking Books, Babycakes, Gossip Grill, Cork and Stem, Choclat, Hillcrest Brewing company and more.

Check for the full list of businesses here.

The Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association is holding their own Small Business Saturday complete with an OBeachy Bingo game with gift cards and OB merchandise as prizes. Their shop local campaign starts on Small Business Saturday and goes until Dec. 22.

OB's holiday season includes Santa coming to town, a holiday gift guide and more. Click here for more details on what OB is up to this season.

Unique boutiques, galleries, shops and restaurants abound in Little Italy, one of the largest Little Italy neighborhoods in the country.

Shops will be offering deals, discounts and longer hours to accommodate everyone on your shopping list. Can't make it? Many neighborhood shops offer virtual shopping and gift cards for later. More details here.

Shopping small business in the South Bay

Chula Vista's small business celebration starts Nov. 25 and goes until Dec. 24 at the Third Avenue Village Market in downtown Chula Vista. If you're looking to give money back into the Chula Vista community while also shopping for clothing, jewelry and other specialty shops, don't miss out this shopping season!

More details here.

Shopping small business in big North San Diego County

This North County community is billing their Small Business Saturday as a downtown party you're invited to. The Carlsbad Village Association is offering about $1,500 in drawing opportunities, including restaurant and retail gift cards, prize packages, free tote bags and more — no purchase necessary.

Plus, Robert Parker, award-winning pianist, will be playing tunes at the celebration. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more details, click here.

Historic downtown Escondido is inviting everyone to fill their bingo cards with special treats, sales, discounts and more. A bingo allows you to enter for a chance to win Escondido Prize Packages!

Plus, there will be a free-entry dog costume contest, so if you've got a dapper pup, bring them out.

More details here.

Fallbrook is holding their own handmade artisan faire with art objects, live music, holiday delights, free photos with Santa and more! The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Fallbrook.

More details here.