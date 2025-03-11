The free ‘Wild Flower Hotline' has re-sprouted; call and find the spring color

What to Know The Theodore Payne Wild Flower Hotline

The hotline, which provides tips on where to find wildflowers, offers a new report each Friday "through May!"

818-768-1802 ext. 7

Free

Poppies don't grow out of galoshes and finding a fiddleneck bursting from the top of an umbrella is an unlikely sight.

But when we dig out our waterproof wearables and accessories, the cozy items we go to when a rainstorm sweeps through, we begin to think about what a soggy day might ultimately assist.

Wildflowers spring to mind, especially if spring is on fast approach and we're eager to behold some blankets of colorful, petal-packed beauty.

The Theodore Payne Foundation is once again stepping up — or perhaps we mean "sprouting up" — to help us find that beauty, all at no cost.

Well, your road trip to any wildflower-y spots will have costs, of course, but the Theodore Payne Foundation Wild Flower Hotline is a free resource, one that has connected the community with the splendors of springtime for over 40 years.

The Hot Line is now live and a new update will be ready each Friday "through May!"

Call 818-768-1802 ext. 7 for the foundation's latest floral finds.

"All locations are on easily accessible public land and range from urban to wild, distant to right here in Los Angeles," shares the Theodore Payne team.

"We balance the spectacle of annual flower displays with perennial plants and their spring color."

The foundation has tips on making the most of your wildflower-focused scouting — keeping to the designated trails is an important recommendation — so pause and peruse the full list here.

And, of course, be uplifted by the reason behind this free service, which began in 1983: "The Hotline is meant to help people enjoy the unique and beautiful nature of Southern California."

It may be an especially light year for the Antelope Valley poppy scene — the famous orange flowers will likely take a "raincheck" per the reserve — but finding other springful sights after the mid-March showers conclude is a possibility with the assistance of the Theodore Payne Foundation Wild Flower Hotline.