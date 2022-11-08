Free Transit Rides in North San Diego County for Election Day

Need a ride to a polling place on Election Day in North County San Diego? Just take the BREEZE, SPRINTER, FLEX and LIFT services -- free for all North County residents with or without a PRONTO card, according to the North County Transit District.

Services include both free bus and train rides and are operating on a normal weekday schedule on Tuesday.

Use this map to find a voting location close to transit.

“We are offering free rides to residents on one of the most important days for our country – Election Day,” said NCTD Board Chair and Solana Beach Councilmember Jewel Edson. “We want North County residents to have every opportunity to participate in our democracy. Free rides will help bridge the gap between where people live and where they can cast their vote on November 8.”

“Free Ride Day coinciding with Election Day provides more access for North County voters to cast their ballot,” said Cynthia Paes, Registrar of Voters. “Voters are no longer assigned to a voting location. You can visit any vote center around the County to vote in person or drop off your mail ballot. If you are not registered to vote, you can visit a vote center near you to register and vote today.”

The Election Day free rides do not include Amtrak Rail 2 Rail or MTS services.