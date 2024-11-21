Local organizations providing free Thanksgiving meals to thousands in San Diego

In celebration of Thanksgiving, local organizations and community partners are coming together to fight food insecurity by providing free meals and turkeys to families in need.

Here's where you can find free meals on Nov. 21 across San Diego County:

Feeding San Diego: Holiday distribution for 600 families

When: Thursday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: San Diego Zoo Parking Lot, 2920 Zoo Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Feeding San Diego will host an event in the parking lot of the San Diego Zoo, where 600 households facing food insecurity will receive fresh produce, pantry staples and holiday essentials.

With more than 350,000 people facing food insecurity in the county — including more than 100,000 children — this initiative seeks to provide relief during the holiday season.

San Diego Padres and Banda Sycuan: 1,000 turkeys for local families

When: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.

Where: Best Western Plus Marina Gateway Hotel, 800 Bay Marina Dr, National City, CA 91950

The Sycuan Band, in partnership with the San Diego Padres and the National School District, will distribute 1,000 turkeys to families of students in National City. The event will feature the Sycuan Tribal Council, National School District president Michelle Gates and former Padres player Nick Hundley.

Casa Familiar: 700 dinners for San Ysidro residents

When: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: San Ysidro Civic Center, 212 W Park Ave, San Diego, CA 92173

Casa Familiar will host more than 700 traditional Thanksgiving dinners at the San Ysidro Civic Center. Renowned chef Wendy Cervantes, along with volunteer chefs from the San Diego Chefs de Cuisine Association, will prepare the meals.

In addition, dinners will be delivered to residents of eight senior apartment complexes in the area.

San Ysidro, one of the lowest-income communities in San Diego, will benefit from this initiative supported by U.S. Bank and Blue Shield California Promise Health Plan.