San Diego County

LIST: Where to get free sandbags in San Diego County ahead of this week's storm

The first round of rain is on track to start Wednesday morning, according to NBC 7 meteorologists.

By Danielle Smith

Resident puts a sandbag down in front of a garage.
Officials want San Diego County residents to be prepared as potentially heavy rains and some snow head toward the region this week.

Two atmospheric rivers are expected to bring two rounds of rain to the county, according to NBC 7 meteorologists. The first round is on track to start Wednesday morning, and the second and potentially wetter round could hit Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Here's where residents and businesses can pick up free sandbags across the county:

Some stations may have a limited supply, so it's best to call ahead and double-check availability. Don't forget to bring a shovel for fillings bags.

Alpine

Alpine Fire Station #17
1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901
619-445-2635
Bags only

Bonita

Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station #38
4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902
619-479-2346
Sand and bags

Borrego Springs

Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #61
5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
760-767-7430
Bags only

Borrego Springs Station #60
2324 Stirrup Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
760-767-5436
Bags only

Boulevard

Boulevard Fire Station #47
40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905
619-479-2346
Sand and bags

Campo

Campo Fire Station #40
31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906
619-478-5516
Bags only

Lake Morena Fire Station #42
29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906
619-478-5960
Bags only

De Luz

De Luz Fire Station #16
39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028
760-728-2422
Sand and bags

Descanso

Descanso Fire Station #45
24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916
619-445-7508
Bags only

Dulzura

Dulzura Fire Station #30
17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917
619-468-3391
Sand and bags

El Cajon

Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24
551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019
619-445-5001
Bags only

Escondido

Deer Springs Fire Station #11
8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026
760-749-8001
Bags only

Miller Fire Station #15
9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025
760-728-8532
Bags only

Fallbrook

Pala Mesa Fire Station #4
4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028
760-723-2005
Sand and bags

Flinn Springs

Flinn Springs Fire Station #21
9711 Flynn Springs Road, El Cajon, CA 92021
619-443-7121
Bags only

Jacumba

Jacumba Fire Station #43
1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934
619-766-4535
Bags only

Jamul

Jamul Fire Station #36
14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch, Jamul, CA 91935
619-669-6580
Bags only

Deerhorn Fire Station #37
2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935
619-468-3030
Bags only

Julian

Julian-Cuyamaca Fire Station #56
3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036
760-765-2885
Bags only

Shelter Valley Fire Station #62
7260 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036
760-765-0155
Bags only

Laguna

Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49
33947 Mt. Laguna Drive, Mt Laguna, CA 91948
619-473-8281
Bags only

Mount Woodson

Mount Woodson Fire Station #86
16310 State Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-1150
Bags only

Palomar Mountain

Palomar Mountain Fire Station #79
21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060
760-742-3701
Sand and bags

Pine Valley

Pine Valley Fire Station #44
28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962
619-578-6621
Bags only

Potrero

Potrero Fire Station #31
25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963
619-478-5544
Sand and bags

Ranchita

Ranchita Fire Station #58
37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066
760-782-3467
Bags only

Ramona

Ramona Fire Station #81
24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-9465
Sand and bags

Ramona Fire Station #82
3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-0107
Sand and bags

Intermountain Fire Station #85
25858 Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-3710
Bags only

Rincon

Rincon Fire Station #70
16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061
760-742-3243
Sand and bags

San Pasqual

San Pasqual Fire Station #84
17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025
760-480-9924
Bags only

Valley Center

Valley Center Fire Station #2
28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
760-751-7605
Sand and bags

Warner Springs

Warner Springs Fire Station #52
31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
760-782-3560
Bags only

Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59
35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
760-782-9113
Sand and bags

