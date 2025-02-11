LIST: Where to get free sandbags in San Diego County ahead of this week's storm

Officials want San Diego County residents to be prepared as potentially heavy rains and some snow head toward the region this week.
Two atmospheric rivers are expected to bring two rounds of rain to the county, according to NBC 7 meteorologists. The first round is on track to start Wednesday morning, and the second and potentially wetter round could hit Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Here's where residents and businesses can pick up free sandbags across the county:
Some stations may have a limited supply, so it's best to call ahead and double-check availability. Don't forget to bring a shovel for fillings bags.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Alpine
Alpine Fire Station #17
1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901
619-445-2635
Bags only
Bonita
Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station #38
4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902
619-479-2346
Sand and bags
Borrego Springs
Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #61
5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
760-767-7430
Bags only
Borrego Springs Station #60
2324 Stirrup Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
760-767-5436
Bags only
Boulevard
Boulevard Fire Station #47
40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905
619-479-2346
Sand and bags
Campo
Campo Fire Station #40
31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906
619-478-5516
Bags only
Lake Morena Fire Station #42
29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906
619-478-5960
Bags only
De Luz
De Luz Fire Station #16
39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028
760-728-2422
Sand and bags
Descanso
Descanso Fire Station #45
24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916
619-445-7508
Bags only
Dulzura
Dulzura Fire Station #30
17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917
619-468-3391
Sand and bags
El Cajon
Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24
551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019
619-445-5001
Bags only
Escondido
Deer Springs Fire Station #11
8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026
760-749-8001
Bags only
Miller Fire Station #15
9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025
760-728-8532
Bags only
Fallbrook
Pala Mesa Fire Station #4
4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028
760-723-2005
Sand and bags
Flinn Springs
Flinn Springs Fire Station #21
9711 Flynn Springs Road, El Cajon, CA 92021
619-443-7121
Bags only
Jacumba
Jacumba Fire Station #43
1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934
619-766-4535
Bags only
Jamul
Jamul Fire Station #36
14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch, Jamul, CA 91935
619-669-6580
Bags only
Deerhorn Fire Station #37
2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935
619-468-3030
Bags only
Julian
Julian-Cuyamaca Fire Station #56
3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036
760-765-2885
Bags only
Shelter Valley Fire Station #62
7260 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036
760-765-0155
Bags only
Laguna
Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49
33947 Mt. Laguna Drive, Mt Laguna, CA 91948
619-473-8281
Bags only
Mount Woodson
Mount Woodson Fire Station #86
16310 State Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-1150
Bags only
Palomar Mountain
Palomar Mountain Fire Station #79
21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060
760-742-3701
Sand and bags
Pine Valley
Pine Valley Fire Station #44
28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962
619-578-6621
Bags only
Potrero
Potrero Fire Station #31
25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963
619-478-5544
Sand and bags
Ranchita
Ranchita Fire Station #58
37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066
760-782-3467
Bags only
Ramona
Ramona Fire Station #81
24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-9465
Sand and bags
Ramona Fire Station #82
3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-0107
Sand and bags
Intermountain Fire Station #85
25858 Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-3710
Bags only
Rincon
Rincon Fire Station #70
16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061
760-742-3243
Sand and bags
San Pasqual
San Pasqual Fire Station #84
17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025
760-480-9924
Bags only
Valley Center
Valley Center Fire Station #2
28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
760-751-7605
Sand and bags
Warner Springs
Warner Springs Fire Station #52
31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
760-782-3560
Bags only
Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59
35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
760-782-9113
Sand and bags