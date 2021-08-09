Free Public Transit Offered to San Diegans Next Month to Promote MTS' New Fare Collection System

To help San Diegans accustom to what will soon be the city’s new public transportation fare collection system, the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is offering free rides next month on its new app.

MTS’ new PRONTO system will replace its existing Compass Card and Cloud system and will launch in September, the transportation system said. That means from September and onward, passengers will be required to make the switch from the Cloud system and Compass Cards to PRONTO.

"It will be a big effort to transition hundreds of thousands of people to PRONTO. But offering riders with a free PRONTO card and free rides during the launch is a great incentive," Sharon Cooney, MTS Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

Right now, MTS and North County Transit District riders can pick up a PRONTO card from the MTS Transit Store from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Outreach events will also be held at various parts of the city to raise awareness of the change and PRONTO cards will be given out then. Click here to see where and when the nearest event to you is.

Riders can also sign up online to get an adult PRONTO card. Those who qualify for reduced fare can contact PRONTO Support at (619) 595-5636 for information on how to get a card or can speak to PRONTO and MTS representatives at the Transit Store and outreach events.

Beginning Sept. 1, passengers can get PRONTO cards at ticket machines and participating retail stores.

For more information on the new fare collection system, click here.