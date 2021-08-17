coronavirus vaccine

Free Padres Tickets Will Be Given Out at Petco Park's Vaccination Event: County

The pair of tickets and commemorative t-shirt will be given to the first 150 people who get vaccinated at the pop-up, regardless if it's their first or second dose

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Free Padres tickets and t-shirts will be given out at Petco Park next week to the first 150 people who get their COVID-19 vaccine at Gallagher Square, the county announced Tuesday.

San Diego County is teaming up with the Padres again to host another vaccination event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square on Aug. 24 and are giving away freebies as incentives. The first 150 people who get the vaccine at the event will get a pair of tickets to the Padres’ Sept. 8 game against the Angels and a commemorative t-shirt.

COVID-19 Vaccines

All are welcomed at the event and even those who are getting their second dose of the vaccine will be able to score the goodies as long as they’re in the first 150 to arrive.

The pop-up vaccination site will be held as the Padres face the Dodgers at home and will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. for the public and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for fans attending the game. Participants will be able to choose from the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the county.

Parking will be free to vaccine participants at the Padres Parkade at 440 11th Ave. from 1 to 3 p.m. Those who get the shot will be given a voucher to waive their parking fee.

