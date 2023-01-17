Free Marketplace Seeks to End Hunger in San Diego County, One Zucchini at a Time

What would it take to end hunger in San Diego County?

That’s what the San Diego Hunger Coalition (SDHC) is determined to figure out. Not only do they want to understand how many people may not know where their next healthy meal is coming from, but also where they are and how it could be made easier for them.

“We bring data, research, advocacy, opportunities and we bring together probably over 300 organizations each year through various tables so that we can work together to end hunger,” said Anahid Brakke, president and CEO of SDHC.

On Tuesday, SDHC had the opportunity to share some of their latest findings with top representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service. It was a special chance to share what exactly is needed to best serve San Diegans.

“Today’s meeting was a really unique opportunity to talk with leaders of the USDA who are in Food and Nutrition Services, and who are making decisions about the different programs that people here in San Diego County use every day,” said Brakke, who said she was on cloud nine after the meeting.

Cindy Long is the administrator of the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service. After the meeting, she praised the region for some of the resources that are available to people who may be experiencing food and nutrition insecurity.

“The creativity that is present at the community level here in San Diego to serve those in need, we heard so much about the collaboration, and the constant innovation and evaluation,” said Long.

One of those creative resources is the Feeding San Diego Marketplace. It is located at their headquarters in Sorrento Valley.

People are able to come on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to get free groceries. It is different than a food distribution in the sense that people are able to come and shop like it is a store, getting either one or two things or their whole list depending on what is in stock that day.

“You can have more zucchini. Do you want more?” Nancy Basore is a volunteer in the marketplace. She works the check-out stand, but said it is really about more than just keeping track of inventory.

“I also try to make people feel welcome,” said Basore. “You just make them realize that everybody has things going on and that this is here for everybody.”

She said she sees all walks of life come to the marketplace. Some of them are timid when they walk in, especially first time shoppers. But, they eventually open up.

“Sometimes they tell me their personal stories as to why [they're] here. Maybe something medical has happened or other things have gone on in their lives,” said Basore.

NBC 7 spoke to a few shoppers off-camera who were first-timers. They lit up when they saw all of the offerings, and especially when they realized the check-out system is ... you just walk out. No payment needed.

There are some limits on the number of items people can take, but volunteers added they have a larger event on Saturdays called the produce pantry. It is a walk-up distribution that happens from 10 a.m. to noon and each household can receive anywhere from 20 to 25 pounds of fresh produce.

These are just a couple of the resources in San Diego County available to those who need it the most. Click here for more information.