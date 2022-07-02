Free Gas for San Diego Military Members, Vets and Honda Drivers on 4th of July

What better way to thank our Veterans this Independence Day than with a free full tank of gas? After all, California's gas tax just went into effect July 1 -- on top of record high gas prices.

San Diego-area Honda dealerships will be offering free gas in Poway on the 4th of July to thank military members for their service.

The high gas prices haven't stopped travelers this holiday as almost 3.3 million Southern Californians are expected to travel over Independence Day weekend, up 3.7% from 2021, according to AAA.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's How to Get Free Gas This 4th of July:

Qualifications: You must be a veteran, active or retired military member with valid ID or be a Honda driver.

Where: Surprise location in Poway. Check San Diego Honda Dealers' Facebook Page as they release the exact location.

When: July 4 from 10 a.m. to noon

The first 100 drivers to arrive will get free gas on a first come, first served basis.