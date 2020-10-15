Free Flu Shots Offered Throughout San Diego County

In an effort to prevent the region’s healthcare system from being overwhelmed this flu season, San Diego County is ramping up efforts to encourage residents to get their influenza shots early this year and are reminding locals that free clinics will be available.

The county sponsors free vaccine clinics each year throughout the county and this year, six clinics will offer free flu shots from mid-October through early November. Children ages 6 months and up, as well as adults, will be eligible to receive the free vaccine.

“The clinics are free and primarily for people with no medical insurance,” said San Diego County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten. “We want everyone to be protected against the flu and its possible complications.”

San Diego County encourages everyone to get their flu shots as early as possible to avoid inundated the local healthcare system with a double whammy of the flu and COVID-19.

The following locations will be offering free flu shots from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Oct. 22 – North Central Public Health Center, located at 5055 Ruffin Rd., San Diego, CA 92123;

Oct. 24 – South Public Health Center, located at 690 Oxford St., Chula Vista, CA 91911;

Oct. 28 – Central Public Health Center VIP Trailer, located at 3177A Oceanview Blvd., San Diego, CA 92113;

Oct. 29 – East Public Health Center, located at 367 N. Magnolia Ave., El Cajon, CA 92020;

Nov. 3 – North Inland Public Health Center, located at 640 W. Mission Ave. #2, Escondido, CA 92025.

Individuals who do not have health insurance can get vaccinated at a Community Health Center or County Public Health Center. For more information, call 211 or click here for a list of locations.