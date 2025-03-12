San Diego Unified's $37.5M remodel brings 1903 elementary school into 21st century

A local elementary school is celebrating the completion of a major makeover.

Franklin Elementary STEAM Magnet School opened in Kensington in 1903, but the playground, classrooms and many other facilities are brand new.

The San Diego Unified School District recently completed a $37.5 million “Whole Site Modernization” project on the campus.

The project was paid for through Propositions S & Z and Measure YY. It includes a new state-of-the-art, two-story facility with collaborative workspaces, a staff lounge, and a student food services kitchen. The school was also equipped with 11 new classrooms.

“Our students now have beautiful classrooms that have been renovated, upgraded, all the wonderful amenities that you would expect,” said Franklin Elementary Principal Tamara Muhammad.

Construction on the project began in 2022 and wrapped up a few months ago. On Wednesday, students, staff and local dignitaries celebrated the official grand opening.

Muhammad said it’s been a long time coming and the students couldn’t be more excited.

“Coming off of being in-house for COVID, coming back to a facility where things were a little bit shaky in the beginning because of the construction and now everything’s open – it actually has boosted our school culture,” she said. “You’ll see children coming, smiling, running, enjoying school again.”