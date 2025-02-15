Fourth teen dies from the flu in San Diego County this season: Health officials

A fourth teenager has recently died from the flu in San Diego County, the county's latest respiratory virus data shows.

The 16-year-old boy from the county's north coastal region had underlying health conditions and did not receive a flu shot, a spokesperson for the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency said Thursday.

Three other teens — a 14-, 15- and 17-year-old — died from the flu in December and January. None of them were vaccinated against the flu this season, health officials said, and only one had other medical conditions. The agency released the following information about the teens, who all contracted Influenza A, including when they died:

Dec. 31: A 15-year-old boy from San Diego County's north inland region

Jan. 5: A 17-year-old girl from San Diego County's north inland region

Jan. 22: A 14-year-old girl from the southern region of San Diego County

"These recent flu deaths among our youth are tragic and concerning as we head into what historically is the peak of flu season," Dr. Ankita Kadakia, interim public health officer, said earlier this month. "The flu vaccine is the best protection against getting seriously sick and preventing death. This has been a particularly long and difficult flu season compared to recent years and it's not over yet."

Around 80% of 5- to 17-year-olds in San Diego County did not receive a flu shot this season, the county said in a Feb. 6 news release. Nearly 46% of 5- to 17-year-olds in the U.S. have received this year's flu vaccine.

Nationwide, 68 kids under 18 have died from flu out of 16,000 deaths overall, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Feb. 14.

Dr. Mark Beatty, the county's assistant medical director for epidemiology and immunization, said last week the county is experiencing a late-season surge in cases. He hasn't seen a similar spike since the 2021-22 flu season.

San Diego County has already surpassed its average number of pediatric deaths during an entire flu season. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada reports.

San Diego County's flu deaths

In San Diego County, the number of deaths already recorded during the 2024-25 flu season — which is tracked from July to July — has already surpassed the 52 deaths recorded during the 2023-24 season and the yearly average of 30.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. The COVID-19 vaccine does not work against the flu or vice versa.

Health officials also advise frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, masking indoors and staying home when sick to help prevent the spread.

Cases of influenza are especially serious for at-risk individuals, such as immunocompromised, elderly, young, pregnant or those who have health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

Where can I get the flu vaccine in San Diego County?

It's not too late to get a flu shot, experts say. The U.S. flu season typically goes through the spring, and we may not have seen the peak yet.

Health officials said even if you've already gotten sick with the flu this season, there is still a chance you can pick up another strain. They urge everyone 6 months and up to get vaccinated.

County officials reminded the public the flu vaccine is available at doctors' offices and pharmacies and is covered by medical insurance. People with no insurance can get vaccinated at one of the county's six public health centers or a local community clinic. Call 211 for more information.

What is the flu?

Flu is a common, highly-contagious respiratory illness that can create a week's worth of miserable symptoms, ranging from fever and chills to coughing and sore throat irritation to runny noses and body aches. It transmits easily from person to person.

According to the CDC's FluView surveillance report for the week ending on Feb. 8, the most recent data available, flu activity is "higher than it has been all season."

CDC A map showing influenza-like illness level by state, which is measured by outpatient visits for influenza-like illnesses, with symptoms like fever and a cough or sore throat.

In the U.S., flu activity tends to peak between December and February. However, this year’s flu season started much later than usual, ramping up in December and taking off after the holidays. According to many experts, the peak has yet to come, and elevated flu activity is expected to continue for weeks.

So far, there have been at least 29 million illnesses, 370,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths from influenza this season, according to CDC estimates.

What if I am sick with the flu?

In most cases, people will recover from flu on their own without treatment within about a week.

Rest, hydration and over-the-counter fever or pain medication can help. Antiviral drugs, such as Tamiflu, can help treat or prevent illness and are especially important for high-risk groups, per the CDC.

City News Service and TODAY contributed to this report.