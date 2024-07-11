4th person arrested in connection to killings of three surfers in Baja California

A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the killings of three surfers in Baja California.

Carter Rhoad and brothers Callum and Jake Robinson were killed in April while on a camping and surfing trip. They were reported missing after they did not show up at their planned accommodations over that weekend, and days later they were found dead in Santo Tomas, Baja California.

Thieves apparently killed the men in order to steal their truck because they wanted the tires, authorities said.

The corpses were decomposing after the thieves dumped them into a remote well about 50 feet (15 meters) deep, some 4 miles (6 kilometers) from where the foreigners were killed. The well also contained a fourth cadaver that had been there much longer.

The person arrested was identified as Ángel Jesús “N”, 31 years old and originally from Ensenada.

Ángel is the third suspect to be charged with homicide in the case.

Remembering Callum, Carter and Jake

Callum lived in Ocean Beach, where Jake was visiting him, though the brothers are from Australia. Rhoad lived in Point Loma. The Robinsons' parents went to Ocean Beach and shared an emotional statement with the media. They said the U.S. became Callum's second home, and the community in Ocean Beach appears to have embraced the professional lacrosse player.

“Callum was a lovable, larger-than-life character," said his mother, Debra Robinson.

Debra said Callum played for Australia in the world lacrosse championships and always carved out time to coach young players.

Jake, meanwhile, was pursuing a career in medicine. His family said he loved running, swimming and attending live music festivals and concerts.

“Jake was a happy, gentle and compassionate soul,” Debra said.

Carter Rhoad played soccer at Point Loma Nazarene University before graduating in 2014. His former coach said, "His love for life was contagious, and he brought love and hope to everyone he knew." He had recently agreed to join the program again, this time as a volunteer coach.

Other than their love for life, the three men shared a passion for surfing.

"Now it's time to bring them home to family and friends and the ocean waves in Australia,” Debra said, adding a request for the community her sons built across borders and oceans: "Please live bigger, shine brighter and love harder in their memory.”