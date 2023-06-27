Fourth of July forecast: San Diego County in for sunny holiday weather

San Diego County is back to its sunny disposition after weeks of gloom and locals can look forward to a clear forecast for the Fourth of July.

Seasonable temperatures are slated for the region during the holiday, so San Diegans can plan for outdoor activities and clear conditions for fireworks or drone shows. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said this warn weather is well underway and will continue through next week.

“In fact, we have more sunny days in the forecast,” Parveen said. “Finally, we’re starting to see that weather pattern where the marine layer doesn’t have as big of a presence.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We start to warm up this weekend, though, and as we head into your Fourth of July,” she added. “So, the forecast is really is looking good as we head into your holiday.”

A look ahead of the Fourth of July forecast is as followed:

Coast: 76

Inland: 85

Mountains: 87

Deserts: 108

As temperatures ramp up, the county has reopened several Cool Zones across the region and will run through Oct. 31. For a list of participating locations, click here.