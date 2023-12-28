Four Rancho Santa Fe burglary suspects denied bail after court appearance

Four people, accused of burglarizing a home in Rancho Santa Fe were in court Thursday. Multiple stolen items were found in the suspect's car, after they lead police on a short chase on Dec. 23, according to prosecutors.

They’ve all been in jail since Saturday on $1,000,000 bail and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges they face.

Here's what we learned in court:

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department got a call Saturday night from a neighbor who said they saw three people trying to get into a home in the 6800 block of Poco Lago. With the help of a helicopter, deputies spotted the suspects going through the canyon and getting into a SUV that sped away.

NBC 7 obtained video of the aftermath on Saturday night, where the suspects appear to have crashed into the front gate of a gated community on Carmel Valley Road and started running. Deputies said they eventually found all four suspects and multiple stolen items inside the suspects' car. In court, we learned the car used during the burglary was actually a rental from LAX and rented that same day. The prosecution asked the judge to deny bail for all four of the defendants.

Each suspects is facing multiple charges, including felony evading, residential burglary, possession of stolen property and resisting. The judge denied bail and said they’re all considered flight risks. They will stay in jail until their next court date set for January 9.