Four people in National City arrested in alcohol operation

Four people were arrested on suspicion of furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors in a "shoulder tap" operation conducted by the National City Police Department and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, authorities said Wednesday.

The operation took place Saturday at locations throughout National City, NCPD Sgt. Joseph Camacho said.

The operation targets adults who purchase alcohol for persons under the age of 21, the sergeant said.

"A minor under the direct supervision of law enforcement stands outside of a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy them alcohol," Camacho said. "The minor also indicates they are underage and cannot purchase the alcohol themselves."

"Underage drinking negatively impacts our community," NCPD Chief Alejandro Hernandez said. "Preventing the sale of alcohol to minors will help to increase public safety and make our roads safer."

Adults who agree to purchase alcohol for an underage person can be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor, Camacho said. The penalty is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

"We conduct these operations to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth," ABC Director Joseph McCullough said. "By preventing underage drinking, we can increase the quality of life in our communities, reduce DUIs and prevent serious injuries on our roads."