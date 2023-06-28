Four Camp Pendleton-based Marines killed in crash in Downey Sunday: USMC

The four people killed in a crash Saturday morning in Downey have all been identified as Camp Pendleton-based Marines, a base spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a Camp Pendleton spokesperson confirmed that the previously unidentified occupant of the car was identified by the Los Angeles examiner coroner's office as a U.S. Marine who was assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force. The name of the Marine will not be released until 24 hours after the family is notified.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday to southbound Interstate 605 and I-5 where they found the victims of the solo vehicle crash, CHP Officer Ramon Kendricks told City News Service.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of those killed as Daniel Nichols, 26, and Joshua Moore Jr., 27. Two of the Marines were assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force

The third, identified as Staff Sgt. Joshua Moore Jr. was assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, according to the spokesperson.

"These U.S. Marines will truly be missed. Our thoughts are with the friends and families who are grieving this loss," Camp Pendleton said in a statement.

The crash closed several lanes of the southbound freeway while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.