Four arrested for alleged shoplifting at Target in Oceanside

Four people have been cited for allegedly shoplifting at a Target store in Oceanside, police said Monday.

The Oceanside Police Department said detectives observed the four suspects shoplifting Friday during a sting operation at the store, located at 2255 El Camino Real.

Corona resident Michelae Hoff, 33, was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of commercial burglary. Police said Hoff "was associated with over $90,000 in known thefts from various Target stores."

Officers cited and then released three Oceanside residents on suspicion of shoplifting, and identified them as 30-year-old Zachary Felton, 25- year-old Olivia Trillizio and 34-year-old Jerimiah Harper.

Police said they're planning similar loss-prevention operations in the future.