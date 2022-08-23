Founder of Domestic Violence Victim Support Agency Reacts to Mother of 9's Killing

“She never called us. If she would have called us, maybe the situation would be different.”

Those were the words of Dilkhwas Ahmed, the founder and CEO of License To Freedom, referring to the shooting death of a mother of 9 in El Cajon on Monday.

Ahmed's agency helps victims of domestic abuse get services and support. The children’s father, Abdulhannan Abdurazaq Al Wari, is charged with killing their mother.

As human services agencies scramble, El Cajon children temporarily sheltered with immigrant family from Syria, reports NBC 7's Allison Ash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ahmed told NBC 7 the family left Syria six years ago to find a better life in the United States. They lived in Florida for four years then moved to El Cajon to be close to friends.

What happened Monday changed everything.

At first, Ahmed said the children stayed calm, believing their mother would be OK after she was rushed away on a gurney. Late Monday afternoon they learned the truth.

“So we have to tell them that, 'Your mom will not, she’s not gonna come back.' That was a very difficult moment. The kids were rolling on the floor crying. They say, 'We need our mom. I need my mom.'"

Ahmed said another family from Syria is taking care of the children for now. She hopes other families will offer help in the form of food, clothing and money to support the children, who range in age from 2 to 17.

Neighbors were shocked to hear from police that a husband killed his wife in their home with their nine children present. NBC 7's Omari Fleming heard reaction.

“They have nothing. They have nobody,” Ahmed lamented as she vowed to do everything in her power to make sure the children are taken care of.

“Smart, beautiful, bright kids,” Ahmed said. “They have a bright future if we can support them so they will not get lost in this tragedy and trauma.”

NBC 7 learned their father earned a living as an Uber and Lyft driver. He was also a security guard. According to the California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services’ website, his security guard license expired July 31, 2022.

The website does not say whether he was licensed to carry a handgun. Al Wari’s Facebook page shows him in a security guard uniform with what looks like a handgun holstered on his waist.

Al Wari is being held without bail. His arraignment is set for Wednesday, Aug. 24.

For more information on License to Freedom, or to learn how to help the children, click here.