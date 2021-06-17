animals

Foster Family Adopts Dog With Two Prosthetic Legs

Chappie and Chloe have an understanding.

By Joe Little

Dog sits in the grass with pink prosthetic legs
Joe Little, NBC 7

She bounced through the grass with a slight grin on her face. The 9-year-old Shih Tzu named Chloe clearly found her happy place.

“She’s a little bit older but she still runs around like a puppy. She still has fun,” said Chappie Hunter as he watched the small black and white dog bounce around.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The dog’s joy was surprising considering four months ago, the San Diego Human Society had to amputate Chloe’s back legs after her previous owner wrapped bandages around them so tightly, it cut off her blood flow. Chloe was given new pink prosthetics after the surgery.

“We saw that she could instantly take off on the prosthetics. She was running around, and she was having fun,” said Hunter. “She was happy, and it made us happy.”

Hunter and his family were asked to foster Chloe until she found a permanent home. It didn’t take long.

“If you ask my wife it was almost instantly,” smiled Hunter.

His family completed the paperwork to adopt Chloe as their own.

“I was more concerned of, ‘How is she going to accept these prosthetics?’ because I knew that it was a difficult process,” said Hunter, who lost his left leg when a car hit him while he was riding a motorcycle in 2013.

Local

san diego weather Jun 15

San Diego Weather: What to Expect During This Intense Heat Wave

Reopening San Diego Jun 15

No More Tiers: Everything You Need to Know About Life After Reopening

“I’m sympathetic to the fact that she is a basically a survivor herself,” he said.

Hunter is a detective with the San Diego Police Department. Since his accident, he’s returned to active duty, competed in numerous Challenged Athletes Foundation events, and opened his own gym. Similarly, Chloe returned to be a happy dog shortly after her surgery.

“I have not seen anything but resilience from that dog,” beamed Hunter. “There is no reason why you cannot adapt and overcome anything.”

This article tagged under:

animalsdogSan Diego Humane SocietyChappie HunterChloe
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us