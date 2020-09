A 220-acre vegetation fire broke out Saturday at the Camp Pendleton Marine Base.

Camp Pendleton Fire Department crews were working on containment at 5:08 p.m. but the forward rate of spread has been stopped, according to a tweet from Camp Pendleton.

There is a 220 acre vegetation fire in the X-Ray Impact Area of base. Forward rate of spread has stopped, and CPFD is on scene working containment efforts. It poses no threat to anything but smoke will be seen for the remainder of the day. pic.twitter.com/QXfF1rEIPK — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) September 20, 2020

"It poses no threat to anything but smoke will be seen for the remainder of the day," the tweet from the base said.

The fire is in the X-Ray impact area of the base.