Former Youth Theater Instructor Sentenced For Child Sex Abuse Crime

A former youth theater instructor must register as a sex offender, but will not have to serve any prison time, after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 16-year-old student back in 2010. He will also serve two years on probation.

Deputy District Attorney Trisha Amador said the interactions between the victim and 41-year-old Brad Davis began when the victim was 14 years old.

Davis was an instructor at the El Cajon-based Christian Youth Theater and was 26 years old at the time of the abuse. The victim is now 27 years old and addressed her abuser in a courtroom Thursday.

She asked to remain anonymous and was referred to as Jane Doe or JD in this case and throughout the sentencing hearing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Doe described the abuse she endured in 2010, at some points revealing graphic details about her years-long encounters with Davis, and mentioned her severe mental health struggles as a result.

Davis has been out on bail after he pleaded guilty in June to charges of sexual penetration by a foreign object. The defendant’s attorney, David Shapiro, revealed in court that the defendant sent a letter of apology to the victim taking responsibility for his actions and position of power at the time. Shapiro added that his client is deeply remorseful and is glad the victim came forward.

“He accepts responsibility. This is wholeheartedly his fault. He wants the victim to know the things that happened were because of his careless decisions. They were not her fault. This individual deserved better boundaries from Mr. Davis,” said Shapiro.

The victim responded to the letter in court.

"You had 11 years to explain and apologize. The words you say now, no matter how earnest, I will struggle to believe,” said Doe.

In the end, the judge sentenced Davis to two years of probation. Restitution will be decided and discussed among the attorneys in the future.

Another former employee at CYT is also facing child abuse charges. The defendant in that case has pleaded not guilty. Six former members of San Diego’s Christian Youth Theater are suing the organization over allegations they were sexually abused as children. Previously, the president of the program said they are working with outside professionals to build a more robust child protection policy.

NBC 7 reached out to the Christian Youth Theater but did not immediately hear back.