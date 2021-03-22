Former SWAT Commander Gives Perspective on Active Shooter Response

When mass shootings occur, and that’s far too often, it's a reminder to law enforcement everywhere that their training can always be put to the test.

NBC7 spoke with a retired SWAT commander about what goes into the quick response.

In the first few seconds of an active shooter situation, like the tragedy Monday, in Colorado, officers have to make fast and tough decisions. Former SWAT commander and San Diego Police lieutenant Ray Shay said patrol officers are trained to enter the building to stop the threat.

"People are likely being shot and likely being killed every minute it takes you to get there,” said Shay.

Monday, gunshots rang out as police arrived at a King Sooper’s grocery store in boulder.

“You might have to step over people that have been shot. And your heart wants to give first aid but your mind says if I don't stop him, he’s gonna shoot more people," said Shay.

The SWAT team arrives with more tools like whisper mics, ballistic shields, etc.

An armored vehicle can be used to get into the building, while blocking gunfire.

“They work with a certain high caliber of fellow officers that keep their cool when things are going bad," said Shay.

Once inside during the shooting, protocol is that officers try to take back as much of the building as they can, corner the suspect and look for victims.

“Let’s try and get him focused to the sporting goods area, maybe we pin him in that corner and then obviously at the same time you’re yelling for people to run out,” said Shay.

As more agencies arrive, they communicate on different channels from inside, on the ground, from the sky, or on the roof, hopefully, closing in on the threat.

“You don't know if there is one two or three shooters, you don't know if there are any explosive devices involved,. You’re getting partial information. So these are heroes trying to stop a killer."

Shay said it’s up to the first officers on the scene to decide on going inside with or without backup. Most SWAT situations end with the suspect in custody, said Shay.

Sadly Monday, it also ended with 10 people killed, including a Boulder police officer.