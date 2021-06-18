Former San Diego Sheriff's Deputy Sentenced Sex Crimes Involving Minors

A former San Diego County Sheriff's deputy accused of sexually molesting at least four minors was sentenced to a lengthy term on Friday.

Jaylen Devon Fleer, a former SDSO correctional deputy, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for engaging in sex acts with underage girls and attempting to meet up with other minors for sexual purposes.

The former deputy was investigated after tips came through Crime Stoppers that he was engaged in sex acts with minors.

Fleer, 28, originally faced 18 felonies and two misdemeanor charges stemming from alleged communications or in-person meetings he allegedly had with four minors, at least one of whom was under the age of 14.

The case came to light in April 2020, when San Diego County Crime Stoppers received tips regarding an unidentified man who had engaged in sex acts with a juvenile, according to Chula Vista police.

Fleer would contact and attempt to meet with the minors for the purpose of sex, participate in illicit acts with the minors, and in some cases pander for purpose of prostitution, according to the criminal complaint.

The Chula Vista Police Department began investigating Fleer after two anonymous Crime Stoppers tips notified investigators of an "unidentified adult male suspect" who engaged in sex acts with an underage victim.

During their investigation, officers narrowed in on Fleer as the suspect in incidents involving at least three minor victims.

More than three months after their investigation began, on July 22, 2020. Fleer was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

While CVPD determined the alleged crimes did not have any connection with Fleer's employment as a deputy, the sheriff's department at the time placed Fleer on administrative leave, then, eventually, dismissed him from the department.

Prosecutors said the victims, identified as Jane Does 1 through 4 in the complaint, did not know one another.

"While Mr. Fleer first privately accepted responsibility for his improper actions quite

some time ago, today was the first step toward publicly apologizing to his

friends and family, to law enforcement and, most of all, to the victims and

their families," Fleer's attorney, David P. Shapiro, said in a statement released in May. "Jaylen hopes today's guilty pleas provide at least some relief to all those involved, knowing the victims will not have to publicly come forward and testify at a preliminary hearing and/or at trial.''

Fleer had been with the sheriff's department for just over five years.