Former San Diego Police Officer Shot, Killed Near Lake Elsinore

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO) deputy has died after being shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a residence near Lake Elsinore, Sheriff Chad Bianco said.

The fallen deputy was identified by RSO as Deputy Darnell Calhoun. No information has been released so far about the suspect, other than a tweet from the department that they were "in custody."

A deputy has been shot in #lakeelsinore. Suspect is in custody. Deputy is being transported to local hospital. More details to follow. https://t.co/OyFV5nnYVm — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 14, 2023

The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, just east of Grand Avenue, in the unincorporated community of Lakeland Village, which borders Lake Elsinore, according to the RSO.

Calhoun was taken to the nearby Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment, but just before 8 p.m. Friday, the department confirmed he had passed away.

Jared Wilson, President of the San Diego Police Officers Association, confirmed via a tweet that Calhoun was formerly an officer with the San Diego Police Department.

Another tragic loss. Darnell is a former SDPD Officer. RIP https://t.co/RSrwyAYspY — Jared Wilson (@POAJWIL) January 14, 2023

SDPD later confirmed via Twitter that Calhoun was an SDPD officer until 2022.

We are devastated to learn of the passing of @RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun, an SDPD officer until 2022.

This evening, he was killed in the line of duty while protecting Lake Elsinore. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, & colleagues in SDPD and @RSO. #SDPD6901 pic.twitter.com/ub48XjR33s — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 14, 2023

NBC 7 records show Calhoun was hired by SDPD in September 2019.

The shooting came roughly two weeks after another Riverside County deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. The killing of Cordero, a motorcycle patrol deputy, was the first line-of-duty death of a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in 15 years.

