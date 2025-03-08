Crime and Courts

Former San Diego Pharma VP pleads guilty to securities fraud for insider trading

George Demos admitted selling more than 60,000 company shares just before news broke regarding an issue with one of the company's products.

By City News Service

This undated photo provided by Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shows a bottle of Nuplazid, a drug that was tested for treating psychosis related to dementia. If regulators agree, the drug could become the first treatment specifically for dementia-related psychosis and the first new medicine for Alzheimer’s in nearly two decades. Results from a study on the drug were disclosed Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at an Alzheimer’s conference in San Diego.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. via AP

The former vice president of a San Diego-based pharmaceutical company pleaded guilty Friday to a federal securities fraud count for insider trading.

George Demos, 64, formerly of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., admitted selling more than 60,000 company shares just before news broke regarding an issue with one of the company's products, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say the company sought for its Parkinson's disease psychosis treatment Pimavanserin, which is sold under the brand name Nuplazid, to have its label expanded for treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

The company had applied for FDA approval for the expanded label, but when Demos learned those discussions hit a roadblock, he sold his shares for over $2.8 million and avoided a $1.3 million loss, the U.S. Attorney's Office. Less than two hours later, the company issued a press release regarding the issues with its FDA application.

Demos is set to be sentenced on May 30. As part of his plea agreement, he's agreed to forfeit the more than $1.3 million that he originally avoided losing.

