Former San Diego Mayor, Kevin Faulconer, Signs Petition to Recall Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer who is "strongly considering" running for governor, signed a petition to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom, he announced Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Faulconer stated that its a new year and California needs a new governor.

"Jobs are leaving, homelessness is skyrocketing, and the state can’t even do the basics like issue unemployment checks to people who at this very moment are struggling to get by. We know that California is better than this, and we have the power to make a change," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Faulconer, a Republican, is mulling the idea of entering the race to be California's next governor, a personal spokesperson for Faulconer told NBC 7.

“Mayor Faulconer has received an outpouring of encouragement to shakeup Sacramento, and is strongly considering running for Governor of California," said Matt Awbrey, Faulconer's personal spokesperson and former Chief of Civic and External Affairs.

Faulconer's term as mayor ended in 2020 and was replaced by Democrat Mayor Todd Gloria.

NBC 7's Danny Freeman sat down with Mayor Faulconer to talk about what's happened, and what's next.