Former San Diego Deputy Pleads Not Guilty to Child Pornography Charge

The former San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with possession of child pornography entered a plea of not guilty.

One week after the search of his Chula Vista home, his arrest, and the loss of his job, 51-year-old Jose Soto Jr. made his first court appearance. He wore a black mask over his nose and lips and quickly left the courtroom after entering his plea.

“All I can say is that we found at least one matter depicting what we believe is child pornography, minors engaging in sexual conduct,” said Deputy San Diego County District Attorney Carder Chan outside the courtroom.

Chan told reporters San Diego police were acting on a “report” when they searched Soto’s home on May 2. He would not say who the information came from but said it was not related to Soto’s employment.

Investigators seized several of Soto’s devices and are still analyzing their contents. He did not say whether he anticipated more charges against Soto.

They also seized what Chan referred to as an assault weapon. Soto is also charged with possession of that weapon. He was ordered to surrender any additional firearms that were not found in his home.

“I have information that he had recent international travel which is why I asked the court to make as a condition of his release, or being out on bond, that he surrender his passport,” Chan added.

Soto is free after posting $25,000 bail.

Soto’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 24. If convicted on both felony counts he faces the possibility of three years in prison and he would be forced to register as a sex offender.