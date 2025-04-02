San Diego

Former San Diego city councilman Chris Cate takes over as Chamber of Commerce CEO

Cate will succeed Jerry Sanders, the former San Diego mayor who retired as chamber leader at the end of December.

By City News Service

Chris Cate
NBC 7

Former City Councilman Chris Cate will be the new president and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce effective June 1, the chamber announced Wednesday.

Cate will succeed Jerry Sanders, the former San Diego mayor who retired as chamber leader at the end of December. His selection followed "an extensive and rigorous search process," according to the chamber.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"Serving as president/CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is a tremendous honor," said Cate, who represented District 6 on the San Diego City Council from 2014-22.

"I look forward to working alongside our dedicated board and staff to advocate for policies that help businesses thrive, drive economic growth, and strengthen our region," Cate added. "By championing innovation, opportunity, and collaboration, we are building a brighter future for San Diego's business community and the people it serves."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Chris Howard, chamber board chair, said Cate "strongly embodies the vital attributes we need and expect" for the leadership role.

"In addition to his strong business background, Chris has demonstrated the ability to build effective coalitions within our business community and has been successful at working with government at all levels to deliver results," said Howard, the president and CEO of Sharp HealthCare. "These qualities will be essential as we represent the ever-changing needs of large and small businesses across our diverse San Diego business community."

While on the city council, Cate "championed over 24 policies related to economic development and a business-friendly environment," along with housing and public safety, according to the chamber.

Local

Clairemont 11 mins ago

Tips sought in Clairemont hit-and-run that killed man riding e-bike

52 mins ago

How Trump's sweeping tariffs could impact San Diego businesses and consumers

Cate also started his own company, 3MC Strategies, which provides services to the home-building and health-care industries, government agencies, nonprofit organizations and ethnic business groups, according to the chamber.

Before Cate joined the city council, he was vice president, interim president and CEO of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.

This article tagged under:

San Diego
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us