Former San Diego city councilman Chris Cate takes over as Chamber of Commerce CEO

Former City Councilman Chris Cate will be the new president and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce effective June 1, the chamber announced Wednesday.

Cate will succeed Jerry Sanders, the former San Diego mayor who retired as chamber leader at the end of December. His selection followed "an extensive and rigorous search process," according to the chamber.

"Serving as president/CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is a tremendous honor," said Cate, who represented District 6 on the San Diego City Council from 2014-22.

"I look forward to working alongside our dedicated board and staff to advocate for policies that help businesses thrive, drive economic growth, and strengthen our region," Cate added. "By championing innovation, opportunity, and collaboration, we are building a brighter future for San Diego's business community and the people it serves."

Chris Howard, chamber board chair, said Cate "strongly embodies the vital attributes we need and expect" for the leadership role.

"In addition to his strong business background, Chris has demonstrated the ability to build effective coalitions within our business community and has been successful at working with government at all levels to deliver results," said Howard, the president and CEO of Sharp HealthCare. "These qualities will be essential as we represent the ever-changing needs of large and small businesses across our diverse San Diego business community."

While on the city council, Cate "championed over 24 policies related to economic development and a business-friendly environment," along with housing and public safety, according to the chamber.

Cate also started his own company, 3MC Strategies, which provides services to the home-building and health-care industries, government agencies, nonprofit organizations and ethnic business groups, according to the chamber.

Before Cate joined the city council, he was vice president, interim president and CEO of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.