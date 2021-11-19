Las Colinas Detention Facility

Former Nurse at Las Colinas Detention Facility Arraigned on Manslaughter Charge

Danalee Pascua was arraigned on Nov. 19 on a manslaughter charge for the Nov. 11, 2019 death of a 24-year-old inmate Elisa Serna.

By Kelvin Henry

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former nurse at a women's jail in East San Diego County accused of neglecting an inmate who died pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges Friday.

Inmate Elisa Serna complained of dizziness and nausea before was moved to the jail’s Medical Observation Unit. She then fell in the defendant Danalee Pascua’s presence, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The DA’s office alleges that after Serna fell, Pascua did not take Serna's vitals left her in the jail cell on the floor for about an hour before performing life-saving measures.

NBC 7's Jackie Crea heard reaction from the attorney representing the victim's family.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 342 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths

Kyle Rittenhouse 47 mins ago

Firearms, Self Defense Expert Weighs In on Impact of Rittenhouse Trial Verdict

Pascua’s Attorney Alicia Freez described her client as someone who always cares for her patients and wouldn't neglect them.

“Her care for people, when you look at her resume and you speak to individuals everywhere, she wants to give care,” Freeze said.

Close to 50 supporters of Pascua's attended the arraignment. If convicted Pascua faces up to four years in jail.

Pascua remains free and as a condition of her release, she must be booked and then released by Dec. 12.

Pascua also can not practice as a nurse, and must also attend all future court proceedings. There will be a readiness hearing on Feb. 17, 2022, and a preliminary hearing on Mar. 22, 2022.

This article tagged under:

Las Colinas Detention FacilitySan Diego Countyinmate deathmanslaughter
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us