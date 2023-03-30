Former NBC 7 News Anchor, His Mom Celebrate Attending 50 Consecutive Padres' Home Openers

Family traditions can span over decades, even centuries. Keeping up with them, well, it's not always easy but it is possible.

"It's really special," Vic said, a former NBC 7 news anchor.

A tradition stitched with a love for the game and each other.

"He means the world, he's always made me proud," Carole Salazar said.

For Vic, well, the feelings are mutual.

"It is wonderful to share this with her."

You probably guess this story is about baseball.

"We've been with the team through the lows, the real lows, the deep lows, and now we're ascending... finally," Vic said.

Vic is talking about Padres' Opening Day. Together, the two have made it to 50 of them in a row. Never missing a year since it all started a half-century ago.

"Opening Day, 1974."

That's how this streak started. Literally.

"A streaker ran out of right field towards second base, and Kroc said, 'arrest that man, get him off the field.' And we thought, 'wow, if this is what happens on opening day, we're in, we gotta keep coming back,'" Vic said.

So the tradition was planted and the two always came back, even if it wasn't easy. Despite work, family engagements, and even the unexpected 2020 season. That was year 47.

"We were determined to be here at the stadium for opening day so we stood outside the gates, and took our photo to document we were here," Vic said. "We had our sign with the number on it."

In other years, they had a front row to historic games.

"The opening day of 1987. The first three Padres up at the beginning of the first inning, Marvell Wynne, Tony Gwynn and John Kruk," Vic said. "They were back-to-back-to-back home runs and it had never been done in baseball history."

Even through loss, these two showed up.

"Dad was a part of the streak until he passed in 95," Vic said. "We have a brick in his name right next to the western metal supply and we always go over and just give it a pat when we come to games."

Vic and Carole have always kept faith, in this tradition and in this team.

"Faithful," Carole said. "We use that word a lot."

So, here they are, 50 years into a tradition. What's the plan moving forward? To keep going.

"We should go for another 50 years mom," Vic said.

"I prefer 10," Carole laughed.

A celebration 50 years in the making sure takes a lot of effort, but Carole shares her secret to their success.

"Put down the cell phones, get out there with your kids because it's who you are, that's what you have, that's what you're nurturing. This is the reward that they still like you all these years later."